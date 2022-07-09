Floyd Center for the Arts Open House
Floyd Center for the Arts 220 Parkway Ln S, Roanoke, Virginia 24091
Floyd Center for the Arts
Open House Poster
The Floyd Center for the Arts Open House will be on Saturday, July 9th, 10:00 am-5:00pm! The Center will be having demos and interactive activities happening in all studios, including the forge.
Join us for a super fun day to explore the Center, participate in glass cutting and assembling of a mosaic, stained-glass tabletop, watch as the Old Dominion Blacksmith Association demonstrates forge making tools, and more!
Kids will have a chance to exercise their creativity during exciting art activities!