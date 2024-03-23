Floyd County Old Time Get Together Square Dance

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Dance at The Floyd EcoVillage - Tickets are $15 | $10 for Friends & Fixtures | $5 for 12 & Under

The Handmade Music School and The Floyd Country Store present an evening of square dancing with a stellar lineup of musicians in a hall with great sound and a wooden floor. Bands will be made up of staff musicians from this year’s Get-Together stellar line up of teaching musicians. No matter the band, the dance will be a great way to spend Saturday night with some of the best musicians in old time music! Note: The square dance is included for Get Together camp participants, and is our “open to the public” event of the weekend.