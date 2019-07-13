Our Third Annual Floyd Energy Fest is set! Join us on Saturday, July 13th at Chantilly Farm for another FULL DAY of activities with MORE exhibits, MORE presentations, and MORE to see and do!

Apple Ridge Farm will be there as our co-host again bringing a more interactive Kid Zone to the scene, and SustainFloyd will be bringing workshops to the stage where you can see how renewable energy directly impacts your home!

So much more is coming, so stay tuned to our page and we hope to see you there!

Call 745-SEED or email info@sustainfloyd.org for more information.