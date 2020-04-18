Floyd Herb & Plant Festival

Join us as the Blue Ridge is in full bloom for Floyd Virginia’s first annual Plant & Herb Festival. Saturday April 18th, the grounds of Chantilly Farm will be filled with a wonderful selection of locally grown plants of all types - herbs, perennials, annuals, native plants, vegetable starts, house plants, plus garden art & accessories, herbal & all-natural products, artisan crafts & local foods. More than a plant sale, the day will include hands on workshops, activities for the little ones, free classes, a forest garden demo and other fun activities for the whole family.