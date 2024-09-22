The Floyd Center for the Arts is thrilled to announce the return of the Floyd Plein Air Biennial, a week-long outdoor painting festival taking place from September 22 to 28, 2024, proudly sponsored by Clark Gas & Oil. This will be the fourth installment of this highly anticipated event, where artists from all over the country will capture the scenic beauty of Floyd County, from the Blue Ridge Parkway to its local farms and rivers.

We are also grateful for the support of our additional sponsors: Floyd Xpress Market, Blue Ridge Florist and Gifts, Finn Graphics, Phoebe Needles Center, Inc., Art Supplies Wholesale, BluePrint Wealth Management, Golden Artist Colors, Strawberry Hill Homestay, Dixon Ticonderoga, Ampersand, QOR Artist Watercolors, Williamsburg Artist Oil Colors, Guerrilla Painter, Pan Pastel Artist Pastels, and Judson’s Art Outfitters.

Featured Artists:

We are proud to welcome a talented roster of artists, both returning and new, who will be participating in this year’s event:

Natalia Andreeva ('22 1st Place Winner), John Eiseman ('22 2nd Place Winner), Beth-Ann Wilson ('22 3rd Place Winner), Steve Hessler, Rose Kennedy, Lee Halstead, Sean Hatter, Alison Hatter, Pat Brodowski, Scott Maynard, Lauren Waterworth, William Hendricks, Jim Rehak, Mary Veiga, Coakley Brown, Arlene Daniel, Katie Dobson-Cundiff, Alex Eisenzopf, David Finnell, Tarryl Gabel, Matt Gentry, Kim Hall, Kesra Hoffman, Adam Houston, Rajendra KC, David Peacock, Lynne Polley, Orit Reuben, Elizabeth Rhoades, Margaret Sheridan, Elbert Shubert, Leo Stafsnes, Lyudmila Tomova, Jennifer Young, and Vicky Zhou.

The artists will be painting at various breathtaking locations across Floyd County, including the Blue Ridge Parkway, Little River, and iconic spots around the Town of Floyd.

Event Highlights:

Throughout the week, participants and the public can enjoy numerous opportunities to witness the artists at work, including painting demonstrations and artist meet-and-greets. There will be exclusive dinners and events for patrons, culminating in the festival’s biggest event—the Public Gala Celebration and Art Sale on Saturday, September 28, 6-9 PM at the Floyd Center for the Arts.

Gala Celebration – September 28, 2024:

This year’s Gala Celebration is a must-attend event! It offers the public the chance to view and purchase artwork created by the festival’s artists throughout the week. The evening will include food, soft beverages, and a cash bar, with proceeds benefiting the Floyd Center for the Arts. The gala will also feature festival awards and artist recognition at 7:30 PM. Whether you're a seasoned collector or new to the art scene, this is a unique opportunity to own original pieces while supporting the arts in Floyd County.

The Collector’s Reception will be held from 5-6 PM, offering early access to view and purchase the artists’ works. Patron pass holders receive complimentary entry and drinks, while the general public can join from 6-9 PM for an unforgettable night of art, culture, and celebration.

Patron Tickets:

Patron Tickets are available for $125 and include exclusive access to several artist events throughout the week, including private dinners and special meet-and-greets.

For more details on the festival, including the full schedule and ticket information, visit FloydArtCenter.org or call (540) 745-2784.