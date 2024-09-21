Hot on the heels of a successful 2024 Floyd Small Town Summer Series, The Town of Floyd is pleased to announce the inaugural “Floyd Small Town FALL FESTIVAL.” Taking place at The Warren G Lineberry Park in downtown Floyd, VA on Saturday & Sunday, September 21st & 22nd, 2024, this 2-day roots music event promises to be a weekend filled with free, family-friendly, music and fun, much like the Small Town Summer Series.

The Fall Festival officially kicks off with a MOVIE NIGHT on Thursday evening, September 19th, featuring Kung Fu Panda 4. Cuddle up under the stars in Lineberry Park with your family for this fun movie featuring Jack Black.

Saturday and Sunday, Sept 21st & 22nd will feature two full days of roots music starting at 3PM on Saturday the 21st.

Saturday, September 21st:

3:00 PM – TWIN CREEKS STRINGBAND

4:30 PM – LIAM PURCELL & CANE MILL ROAD

6:00 PM – AMANDA PLATT & THE HONEYCUTTERS

7:30 PM – SCYTHIAN

Sunday, September 22nd:

12:00 PM – DOMINO

1:00 PM – THE WILDMANS

2:00 PM – THE BURNETT SISTERS BAND

3:00 PM – CALEB KLAUDER & REEM WILLMS COUNTRY BAND

4:30 PM – LONESOME RIVER BAND

*Schedules are Subject to Change

Floyd Small Town Fall Festival invites community organizations to set up and provide fun activities for participants! If your organization would like to be part of this fun fall series please contact us through the Floyd Small Town Summer website or Facebook page. You may also reach out to our Community Outreach Coordinator, Morgan Grim directly at morgancgrim@gmail.com.

The Floyd Small Town Fall Festival is presented by The Town of Floyd. We also received financial and in-kind support from a variety of local businesses. Our lead sponsor for the 2024 Season is Skyline National Bank. We also receive support from The Floyd Country Store, Thomas & Wall Real Estate, The Buffalo Hemp Company, Citizens Telephone Coop, The Floyd Press, Hotel Floyd, Virginia Tourism Corporation / Virginia is for Lovers and Virginia Commission for the Arts.

The Town of Floyd’s Small Town Summer Event Series and Fall Festival Events are free and open to the public. *Rain locations are The Floyd Country Store and Dogtown Roadhouse. Stay tuned for changes in location due to rain on Floyd Small Town Summer social media channels.

facebook.com/floydsmalltownsummer

For more information about the Floyd Small Town Fall Festival visit: FloydFallFestival.com