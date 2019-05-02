FloydFest Showcase w/ Acid Cats ft. members of Broccoli Samurai

FloydFest Showcase w/ Acid Cats feat. members of Broccoli Samurai 5/2 at 10 p.m.! Free Show!

Martin's Downtown and FloydFest Present … 'FloydFest Showcases' every Thursday night in May and June at Martin’s Downtown in Roanoke!

Across-the-Way Productions/FloydFest will be at the show to boogie AND to bestow a FloydFest 19~Voyage Home (July 24-28, 2019) ticket on a lucky attendee!