Into The Fog at Martin’s Downtown

Into The Fog is a string band out of Wilmington, NC that encompasses a wide array of genres from bluegrass to country to folk to rock n’ roll. The band is made up of Brian Stephenson on Vocals and Guitar, Winston Mitchell on Vocals and Dobro/Mandolin, and Derek Lane on Vocals and Bass. After competing in the Telluride Bluegrass Festival band competition, Into the Fog is quickly making a name for themselves throughout North Carolina and catching audience’s attention with their high energy blend of traditional bluegrass and modern folk. With two lead singers and a lot of instrumentation the band has a way of grabbing people’s attention, no matter what their musical preference.

Into the Fog:

https://intothefogmusic.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Intothefogmusic

https://www.reverbnation.com/intothefog

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eeCo_uATxfU