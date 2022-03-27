Foghorn Stringband Live

Note: This event has been rescheduled from March 2020. If you already have tickets to this show, you can use them for the rescheduled event. All you need to do is show up at the new date and time at the Floyd Country Store. If you cannot make the new date due to scheduling conflicts or other reasons, we will issue a full refund or you may donate the value of your tickets to the Floyd Country Store. Please contact us by email or call 540-745-4563 during business hours for a refund.

Join us Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 6:00 pm for a live show with Foghorn Stringband. Tickets are $12 advance, $15 day of show.

The Foghorn Stringband is the present-day gold standard for real-deal hard-hitting genuine old-time American string band music, with eight albums, thousands of shows, over 15 years of touring under their belts, and an entirely new generation of roots musicians following their lead. American roots music is a diverse and never-ending well of inspiration, and Foghorn Stringband continually and obsessively draws from old-time, bluegrass, classic country, and Cajun music traditions in an ongoing quest to present a broad span of American historical music with unparalleled youthful energy, joy, and virtuosity.

Foghorn Stringband is comprised of four master performers and historians: