Folk-Americana Music from Time Sawyer

Time Sawyer was named one of the top musical picks of 2017 by the Huffington Post and their latest studio album, "Wildest Dreams" placed on several end of year countdowns. You won't want to miss their debut at The Harvester Performance Center on March 24th!

With a recent signing announcement that Time Sawyer will be working with Midwood Entertainment, 2018 looks to be one of their busiest touring years yet - in fact, directly following the show at The Harvester the band will be embarking on a Northeast tour through DC, Pennsylvania, and New York. The up and coming band has made several stops in the Southwest Virginia area; including Bristol's Rhythm and Roots Reunion Festival.