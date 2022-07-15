Fooz Fighters at Dr Pepper Park

× Expand Shannon Peters Fooz Fighters FB Event Fooz Fighters

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

Schedule subject to change without notice

Gates Open at 6:00pm

Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

The Bank of Botetourt box office opens on site at 6:00pm.

Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Opening band plays from 6:15pm-7:30pm

Tribute Act plays around 7:45pm-9:45pm

TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission areas only and do not require a ticket.

We accept cash or credit cards.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

Food will be available from local food vendors.

Beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

Please check out the Buffalo Hemp Company's Smoke Zone, our new designated smoking area sponsor. Be sure to visit them in Roanoke, Floyd and Blacksburg!

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle provided by Downtown Roanoke Inc. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

SEATING: Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event. Chairs can be rented at the Beer ID tent.

Led by Dave Grohl look-alike and dynamic performer Nicky Rich, Fooz Fighters have blazed a trail to become the most sought-after Foo Fighters tribute band in the nation playing to packed crowds at concert venues, festivals and casinos in the U.S. and abroad.

Recently featured on Jimmy Fallon's new TV Series "Clash Of The Cover Bands" on the E! Network, winning their episode and becoming a Season 1 finalist of the popular reality music competition that featured judges Adam Lambert, Meghan Trainor and Ester Dean. This has led to appearances on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Monsters of Rock Radio and widespread national media coverage.

Nominated for “Tribute Artist of the Year” at the 2020 Musivv Digital Music Awards, Fooz Fighters never cease to deliver the high energy rock concert experience that have made the Foo Fighters one of the most iconic rock bands in history and 2021 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

The members of Fooz Fighters are a talented group of world class musicians brought together by a passion to create the most authentic Foo Fighters experience possible. For more information visit their website at www.foozfighters.com

Video tour of Dr Pepper Park is available on our website. DrPepperPark.com