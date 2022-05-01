for King & Country: What Are We Waiting For? The Tour

for KING & COUNTRY announce the “What Are We Waiting For? – The Tour” in Spring of 2022. The duo will be coming to the SALEM CIVIC CENTER on SUNDAY, MAY 1, 2022. Joining for KING & COUNTRY on tour will be platinum selling artist Dante Bowe of Maverick City. The 33-date trek will take for KING & COUNTRY to arenas across the United States, performing brand new songs from their upcoming album for the VERY FIRST TIME against the backdrop of an all-new stage design.

Tickets originally purchased for any of the previously scheduled for King & Country: burn the ships shows at the Salem Civic Center (May 8, 2020 or May16, 2021) are still valid for the May 1, 2022 concert. Nothing needs to be done by ticket buyers. CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS

In conjunction with today’s tour announcement, the four-time GRAMMY® winning recording artist for KING & COUNTRY are announcing the arrival of their brand-new album What Are We Waiting For?, out on Friday March 11th. What Are We Waiting For? is the platinum-selling duo’s first album of new music in three years and features 13 original tracks from Joel and Luke Smallbone. Fans can expect a return to the lush and evocative pop sounds the duo has perfected over the years, while Joel and Luke take pen to paper and confront relevant issues with poise, grace, and groove.

As part of the celebration of the album release, for KING & COUNTRY are offering an exclusive fan experience in 2022 to bring folks closer to the music than ever before. The for KING & COUNTRY New Album Weekend Experience takes place across the weekend of March 4th – 6th, and offers fans a chance to spend the weekend with Joel and Luke in their home base of Nashville, TN. Perks include a full band concert, exclusive album listening party, meet & greet, and more. For tickets and more information about this exclusive experience, click the link HERE.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW AND CAN BE PURCHASED AT THE SALEM CIVIC CENTER BOX OFFICE MONDAY - FRIDAY 8AM - 5PM MONDAY THRU FRIDAY OR BUY ONLINE ANYTIME AT TICKETMASTER.COM

Reserved seats: $22 & $47

$202 Inside-The-Stage Premiere Seating + Q&A Experience:

Join us for a pre-show Q&A and also get some of the best seats in the house! Includes premium seats in the inner diamond of the stage, exclusive AUTOGRAPHED tour lanyard, a pre-show Q&A, and early entry into the building with first access to merchandise shopping. Takes place before the show, doors open 2 hours before show, Q&A happens 1 ½ hours before show.

$77 VIP Q&A Experience :

Join for KING & COUNTRY for a pre-show Q&A and also get some of the best seats in the house! Includes premium floor seat, a pre-show Q&A, and early entry into the building with first access to merchandise shopping. Takes place before the show, doors open 2 hours before show, Q&A happens 1 ½ hours before show.