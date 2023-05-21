FOREIGNER: The Greatest Hits Tour

× Expand Salem Civic Center

One of the most enduring classic rock acts in music history is coming to Salem! FOREIGNER will make a stop at the Salem Civic Center arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Tickets for this "Greatest Hits" tour presented by Pepper Entertainment, are on-sale NOW.

SUPPORT ADDED! Cage Willis will be supporting Foreigner when they play Salem. Don’t miss it!

Sunday, May 21, 2023 @ 8:00 pm

TICKETS: $125, $85, $69.50, $57, $39.50

Limited VIP Packages are also available online only.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Salem Civic Center Box office Monday through Friday from 8am - 5pm.