FOREIGNER: The Greatest Hits Tour
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Salem Civic Center
One of the most enduring classic rock acts in music history is coming to Salem! FOREIGNER will make a stop at the Salem Civic Center arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Tickets for this "Greatest Hits" tour presented by Pepper Entertainment, are on-sale NOW.
SUPPORT ADDED! Cage Willis will be supporting Foreigner when they play Salem. Don’t miss it!
Sunday, May 21, 2023 @ 8:00 pm
TICKETS: $125, $85, $69.50, $57, $39.50
Limited VIP Packages are also available online only.
Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Salem Civic Center Box office Monday through Friday from 8am - 5pm.