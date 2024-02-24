Forest Gnome Treasure Hunt!

× Expand Explore Park

Work as a team and follow all the nature clues to find the gnome treasure boxes hidden in Explore Park! As you find each treasure box, stamp your log with the stamp in the box and claim one of the treasures in the box. A fun unique way to spend time outside following nature, seasonal and other clues. Challenge your nature knowledge and your teamwork skills and see if you can find all the gnomes treasure boxes. Dress for the weather.