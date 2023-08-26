Fort Lewis Baptist Church 5th Quarter 5K

Known as the “Toughest 5K in Glenvar”, this road course has approximately 300 feet of climb in the first half of the race, setting up an exciting descent for the second half of the race to the finish line.

The 5th Quarter is an outreach ministry of Fort Lewis Baptist Church that provides a safe place for youth to hang out after local home football games in the fall with a postgame party filled with fun and fellowship. Your race fee will help offset costs for these events.

Prizes for the top three overall male and female finishers will be awarded. The top three finishers in each age group will also receive awards. Children's Fun Run (sign up on race day), door prizes, and more!

Age Groups: 13 and under, 14-18, 19-24, 25-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and older.

Course Record: 18:10.1 (2018)