Come to the FIRST Forward Party Meetup of Roanoke/New River Valley and learn more about the Party and meet others who are ready to do, not divide.

State Lead, Eric Richards, will chat with us abut current state of affairs within the Party as well as announce some exciting new opportunities.

Forward Party has 250,000 members and is the third best resourced political party in the US.

Right, Left and Center are all welcome. Focused on pragmatic problem-solving...together.

Free.