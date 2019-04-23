Foster Care Open House
Extra Special Parents 1344 Maple 1344 Maple Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Are you contemplating becoming a foster parent? Has the thought of being a foster parent crossed your mind??? Have questions about the process? What about adoption? Come to our Open house to start the conversation. This Open House will provide information about foster care, our agency and answer any questions you may have about fostering and adoption. Can't wait to see everyone!
