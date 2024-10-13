× Expand Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. Founder's Day 2024

Botetourt County, VA - The Botetourt County Historical Society is delighted to announce its 16th Annual Founder's Day Dinner, set to take place on Sunday, October 13 at Virginia Mountain Vineyard. This year, we are honored to welcome Dr. Sarah McCartney from the College of William & Mary as our distinguished guest speaker.

Dr. McCartney, a renowned historian and expert on early American conflicts, will present on Lord Dunmore’s War, the Battle of Point Pleasant, and Botetourt’s role in it all! This pivotal event, sometimes considered the first battle of the American Revolutionary War, played a crucial role in shaping the history of our nation and our region. October 2024 will mark the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Point Pleasant and Botetourt County Historical Society is pleased to be able to commemorate this significant event in the County’s history.

The afternoon will commence with a social hour at 2:00pm that will include living history interpreters and period music, followed by the meal at 3:00pm. Dr. McCartney’s presentation will begin promptly at 4:00pm offering attendees an opportunity to delve deep into the historical significance of the Battle of Point Pleasant and its lasting impact on our County and the nation.

Tickets for the Founder's Day Dinner are available for $45 and can be purchased at Botetourt County Historical Society or online. Seating is limited, so early reservations are highly encouraged.

Join us for an afternoon of history, fellowship, and celebration as we honor the early history of Botetourt County and the enduring legacy of those who shaped its history. This event promises to be a memorable occasion for history enthusiasts and community members alike.

Botetourt County Historical Society would also like to extend our most sincere thanks to Delegate Terry Austin, the VA250 Commission, and Virginia Humanities for the recent awarding of grant funds that will help make this Founder’s Day especially notable.

BCHS would also like to thank the sponsors that have helped to continually make our Founder’s Day Dinner such a success!

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/999497482877?aff=oddtdtcreator

or contact the Historical Society at 540.473.0148 or execdirectorbchs@gmail.com

We look forward to celebrating our County’s heritage with you!