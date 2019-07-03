Fourth of July Firework Celebration at Mountain Lake Lodge

Mountain Lake Lodge 115 Hotel Circle, Pembroke, Virginia 24136

The Fireworks are scheduled for July 3, 2019. Pack your lawn chairs and picnic blankets for one of the top Firework Shows in Virginia!

Fireworks start at dark so come early and enjoy the front lawn BBQ starting at 5:30pm!

Front Lawn BBQ: 5:30-9pm  |  $10 per plate  |  $2 per non-alcoholic beverage  | $4 per desert 

CASH ONLY 

Alcoholic beverages will be available inside at Stony Creek Tavern 

Fireworks start at dark. 

View Map
540-626-7121
