Fourth of July Firework Celebration at Mountain Lake Lodge
Mountain Lake Lodge 115 Hotel Circle, Pembroke, Virginia 24136
The Fireworks are scheduled for July 3, 2019. Pack your lawn chairs and picnic blankets for one of the top Firework Shows in Virginia!
Fireworks start at dark so come early and enjoy the front lawn BBQ starting at 5:30pm!
Front Lawn BBQ: 5:30-9pm | $10 per plate | $2 per non-alcoholic beverage | $4 per desert
CASH ONLY
Alcoholic beverages will be available inside at Stony Creek Tavern
Fireworks start at dark.
Info
