Foy Vance w/ Bonnie Bishop

Foy Vance

Foy Vance, the singer and songwriter hailing from Bangor, Northern Ireland, is in the midst of releasing his fourth studio album, Signs of Life. Deeply rooted in the rich musical history and aesthetic of the Southern United States, Foy independently released his debut album Hope in 2007, quickly garnering acclaim from fans and fellow musicians alike. Foy released his second full-length album, Joy of Nothing, in 2013 on Glassnote Records which led to further critical praise and star-studded invites on tours worldwide from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Bonnie Raitt, Marcus Foster, Snow Patrol and Sir Elton John.

Foy was only the second artist signing to Gingerbread Man Records, Ed Sheeran’s label division within Atlantic Records. Foy’s debut recording on Gingerbread Man Records, The Wild Swan, was Executive Produced by Sir Elton John and released in 2016. His music video for the lead single “She Burns” featured “Pretty Little Liars” and People’s Choice Award winner Lucy Hale. His music video for “Coco” featured the inspiration for the song title, Coco Arquette, the daughter of Courteney Cox and David Arquette, and was directed by Cox as well.

In 2019, Foy released two unique companion albums, From Muscle Shoals and To Memphis. Recorded in a matter of days at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama and at Sam Phillips Recording Studio in Memphis, the two albums pay homage to the Soul and Americana traditions that influence his song-writing.

Signs Of Life, will mark Foy’s second studio album ‘proper’ on Gingerbread Man Records and the follow-up to The Wild Swan

As a songwriter, Foy’s collaborations include co-writing four cuts including “Galway Girl” on Ed Sheeran’s 2017 album Divide. He has also worked with Alicia Keys, Rag N Bone Man, Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Plan B and Rudimental among many others, effortlessly switching between genres.

Last year, Foy launched the podcast series The Vinyl Supper in which he talks music, food and life stories with special guests and friends from the world of music, poetry and film. Recorded remotely during the global pandemic, series one featured Anderson East, Atticus, Benny Blanco, Blake Mills, Bruce Cockburn, Chrissy Metz, Courteney Cox, Devin Dawson, Josh Groban, Keith Urban and Passenger

Foy has headlined globally to sell-out crowds and splits his time between London and the Scottish Highlands with his family.

Bonnie Bishop

The first thing that registers about Bonnie Bishop’s stirring album The Walk is that the seasoned Grammy winner is no longer trying to outrun herself; she owns whatever has come her way, good wind or ill. It’s an uplifting confessional that she dedicates ‘to all who wander’ – laying down searing, emotionally-charged variations to award-winning producer Steve Jordan’s (Robert Cray, John Mayer, Buddy Guy) powerhouse production. She does so in a voice that aches and arches and grabs and never lets go.

Blessed with an authentically resounding range, a blistering lyrical gift, and OK - she admits it - a couple of inherent vices that any God-fearing Americana/country/soul artist must wrestle with after years of bringing it live and in-color, Bishop has now broken free from the bust-boom mentality of Nashville to walk a line of her own making. The recipe may sound oversimplified, but it’s a frank, funny, ferocious, insightful Bonnie Bishop we encounter on this path; a recharged singer/songwriter full of grace. Her determination to put one foot in front of the other and find the road to reclamation shifted into overdrive when she left Nashville for her native Texas in 2017. Since then, she’s never looked back. The Walk soars as her most honest effort to date. It’s a groove-laden, lyrical lightning bolt from which the tonic of self-revelation pours forth on songs such as the grateful “Every Happiness Under The Sun” and the gut-wrenching “I Don’t Like To Be Alone.” The album’s euphoric closer, “Song Don’t Fail Me Now,” is Bonnie’s most heartfelt testament to date that music absolutely can still heal the spirit.