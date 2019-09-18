Franklin County Agricultural Fair!
Franklin County Recreation Park 2150 Sontag Road, Town of Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
The 6th Annual Franklin County Agricultural Fair returns Wednesday, September 18th through Saturday, September 21st to Franklin County Recreation Park in Rocky Mount (just off Route 220). The family-friendly event features thrill and family rides provided by Brinkley Entertainment, Inc., tractor competitions, non-stop music concerts, live action shows, petting zoo, competitive exhibits, interactive agricultural exhibits, farm equipment demonstrations, contests, games, food, and fun - lots of fun! For more information and schedule of events, visit www.fcagfair.com or call (540) 483-3030.