The 6th Annual Franklin County Agricultural Fair returns Wednesday, September 18th through Saturday, September 21st to Franklin County Recreation Park in Rocky Mount (just off Route 220). The family-friendly event features thrill and family rides provided by Brinkley Entertainment, Inc., tractor competitions, non-stop music concerts, live action shows, petting zoo, competitive exhibits, interactive agricultural exhibits, farm equipment demonstrations, contests, games, food, and fun - lots of fun! For more information and schedule of events, visit www.fcagfair.com or call (540) 483-3030.