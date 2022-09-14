The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will make its return September 14-17 at the Franklin County Recreation Park.

The fair has entertained approximately 10,000 visitors annually since its return in 2014 with the previous two fairs being canceled due to Covid 19.

This year’s fair is scheduled to feature a midway with rides and games, numerous local dining options, entertaining shows, and nightly music featuring local talent.

The concept of agricultural fairs originated in farming communities as an opportunity for folks to come together for fellowship and a celebration of the fruits of labor and bountiful harvests.

Experience the excitement of tractor competitions, midway rides, music concerts, live entertainment, competitive and educational exhibits, demonstrations, animal shows, petting zoo, horse show, fair pageant, contests, games, food, and fun – lots of fun!

*Please note: For the safety of our guests and animals, no dogs or pets of any kind will be permitted at the FCAF. Thank you for your cooperation.

Hours of Operation​

Wednesday, September 14th: 5pm – 10pm

Thursday, September 15th: 5pm – 10pm

Friday, September 16th: 5pm – 10pm

Saturday, September 17th: 12pm – 10pm

Gate Admission and Ride Wristband prices TBA