The Annual Franklin County Christmas Parade will wind its way through the historic streets of Downtown Rocky Mount on Sunday, December 8th starting at 3 p.m. Rain date is set for December 15th. Every year, spectators line the sidewalks along the 1.3 mile parade route to kick off the holiday season with family and friends. The Franklin County High School (FCHS) JROTC Color Guard leads the way as the FCHS Eagle Bands fill the atmosphere with holiday music, setting the mood for a good old fashion Christmas Parade. Crowds cheer with excitement as colorful parade floats, community and youth groups, performers, horses, canines, and Santa Claus travel through town. This year's parade theme is "Christmas Memories". The parade line-up begins on Tanyard Road (near DMV), goes down South Main St., turns on Floyd Ave., then continues through Franklin Street to the Rocky Mount Community & Hospitality Center (Historic Rocky Mount Train Depot). Watch this event and Rocky Mount Rotary Club's Facebook page for more information and details on the parade,