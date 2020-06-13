Franklin County Court Days

Years ago, Court Days was the day the Circuit Court Judge came to town and the community gathered to buy, sell and trade goods, make music, mingle and simply take care of business! The modern day Court Days pays homage to that tradition and offers a social setting for everyone to enjoy.

Don't miss out on all of your favorites including:

*Local Music

*Food and Craft Vendors

*Children's Activities with Franklin County Parks and Rec.

*Famous "Pie Eating" Contest

*Bake Off (Click "Bake Off" for more information)

*Clogging

*Open Mic

*Cooking Demonstration (using products from the Farmer's Market)

*"Junk and Disorderly" Rummage Sale

AND MORE!