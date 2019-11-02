Franklin County CX - VACX

Franklin County Recreation Park 2150 Sontag Road, Town of Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151

Cyclocross racing combines the best aspects of every competitive cycling discipline (and some running) into a compact, intense format.  The Virginia Cyclocross, (VACX) enthusiastically returns to the Recreation Park for the end year on a track that is sure to become a perrenial favorite.  Racing is available for first timers through seasoned competitors in a supportive, fun environment.  Free kids race for children ages 10 and under.   

More information at https://www.bikereg.com/franklin-county-cyclocross

Franklin County Recreation Park 2150 Sontag Road, Town of Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
