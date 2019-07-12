Franklin County Friday’s-Fuzzy Logic
The Big Pavilion at the Early Inn 50 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
Welcome to a Franklin County Friday where good music, good food, and great company meet an even better time.
Come on out to the Early Inn and Groove For Good, every second Friday of the month this May-September to help benefit the wonderful work our Franklin County YMCA provides for our community!
Info
The Big Pavilion at the Early Inn 50 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151 View Map