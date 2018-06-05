FREE CONCERT - Roanoke Valley Community Band

The Association! Benny Goodman! Earth Wind & Fire! Duke Ellington!

Can you name the decade these artists had their biggest hits? If so, you are going to LOVE “Guess the Decade” – a FREE concert by the Roanoke Valley Community Band that features some of the most popular music from decades spanning from the 1920s through the ‘80s.

The concert will be held at the Hidden Valley High School auditorium at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5th.

The Roanoke Valley Community Band is a non-profit group of 50 to 60 members who perform various free concerts throughout the year to bring the joy of music to all Roanoke Valley residents, young and old alike! These concerts are a great way to introduce younger audience members to the experience of a live concert performance in a less formal setting than most concerts.

For those who cannot make the June 5th show (or for those music lovers who can never get enough of a good thing), the Band will also be performing the “Guess the Decade” concert at 7:00 p.m. at the Taubman Museum of Art on Friday, June 1st. That free concert will also feature an audience trivia contest. Come on out and join the fun!