Free Device Workshop in Roanoke Shows Residents How to Go Green Digitally

LEARN HOW TO GO GREEN DIGITALLY

AT FREE U.S. CELLULAR DEVICE WORKSHOP IN ROANOKE

ROANOKE, Va. (Apr. 5, 2018) – With Earth Day approaching on April 22, consumers may be interested in supporting environmental awareness. As owners of smartphones and other devices, there are many ways to go green by conserving energy and generally staying green digitally.

U.S. Cellular will host a free Device Workshop in Roanoke on April 21, from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the U.S. Cellular store located at 4760 Valley View Blvd Ste. 30 where associates will share ways to conserve energy with their devices and apps to assist in personal efforts to preserve the environment. The workshop is open to everyone, and attendees do not need to be a U.S. Cellular customer to attend.

“We encourage residents to visit us to learn about ways to stay green with your wireless devices,” said Nathan Waddell, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in the Mid-South, “Whether you have a Samsung Galaxy S9 or iPhone X, your smartphone has the potential to help you make more environmentally conscious decisions with your technology.”

Please call 540.362.9774 for more information or to RSVP.

