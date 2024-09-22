Free Fall Cookout and Open House

× Expand Star Flight Training Over 300 people attended the Summer Cookout

Join us for an open house and cookout at the flight school on Sunday, September 22nd from 1-3pm @ 22 Waypoint Drive, Roanoke. Everyone is welcome. Food and drinks are on us!

This is our annual End of Summer/Autumn Cookout to invite the community in and let everyone enjoy some food! If you want to look or learn about aviation a little, airplanes, or have kids or adults that want to see something new, you can sit in the cockpit, and even a chance to sign up for a Discovery Flight for up to 3 people and take controls of an airplane yourself!

(Coming from I-581/Airport Dr, it's the first left after the airport fire station in the BIG hangar on the right in the parking lot.) Do not go to the terminal, we have a large free parking lot!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1756741571400606