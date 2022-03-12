FREE Family Fun Day - All Day!

Looking for something creative and hands-on that you can enjoy as a family? Join us for this month's Family Fun Day!

This month we're holding our Family Fun Day all day long on Saturday, March 12, to coincide with Downtown Roanoke's St. Patrick's Day Parade and Shamrock Festival. Swing by our large, sanitized atrium to enjoy creating art - doodle what makes you lucky, complete a shamrock painting, and try your hand at drawing Celtic knots!

All ages welcome. All materials provided.

This event is FREE for everyone on this day.

No registration required - drop in's welcome and encouraged!