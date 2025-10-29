Free Film Screening of Tucker & Dale vs. Evil

× Expand Abigail Middleton Flyer featuring event details

Join us for a free reception and screening of Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, followed by commentary from Director of Appalachian Studies, Professor Emily Satterwhite.

Just in time for Halloween, come watch Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010), a beloved parody of the hillbilly horror genre. College students’ unfounded fears about working class white Appalachians are the source of their own undoing at a cabin in the woods. Dr. Emily Satterwhite will lead a post-film conversation exploring how the film’s hilarious send-up of stereotypes and defense of rural places may inadvertently reinforce homophobic and anti-Black sentiments.

A reception in The Lyric lobby will precede the film from 6-7 pm. Light snacks will be provided and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase; Film and discussion to follow at 7pm.

This event is free and open to all. Registration is encouraged but not required. To register, visit this link: https://forms.office.com/r/4ZqEWTgK1v.

This event is part of Virginia Tech Humanities Week, sponsored by the Center for Humanities and the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. To learn more about Humanities Week and see a full schedule of programming, visit https://liberalarts.vt.edu/humanities-week.html.