Free Honky Tonk Thursday Partner Dance Lesson

Free Workshop at The Floyd Country Store - Free Admission

The Floyd Country Store & Handmade Music School is offering a FREE dance lesson for folks wanting to learn country 2-step. The class will focus on how to connect with a partner and learning to hear the music. Stephanie Wolf and Todd Burris will introduce ways to respond easily and consistently to the music’s rhythms, simple turns, and a few embellishments that will enhance the dance experience! Stephanie and Todd are both passionate and experienced country dancers and teachers.