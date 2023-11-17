Free Jamboree Flatfooting Workshop with Sophie Moeckel

The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091

Free Workshop at The Floyd Country Store

Come learn flatfoot and clogging steps with the Handmade Music School before the Friday Night Jamboree! This free workshop is taught by Sophie Moeckel and held on the dance floor of The Floyd Country Store.

Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning
745-4563
