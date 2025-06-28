Free Local Day
to
O. Winston Link Museum & History Museum of Western Virginia 101 Shenandoah Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia
Historical Society of Western Virginia
Free Local Day
🎉 Free Local Day at the Roanoke History/O. Winston Link Museum! 🏛️✨
We're opening our doors for FREE to all local residents on the last Saturdays of May, June, and July — come explore history, photography, and culture right in your own backyard!
📅 Mark your calendars:
🔹 May 31
🔹 June 28
🔹 July 26
Bring your friends, bring your family — no admission, just discovery! Valid for residents of Roanoke County, City of Roanoke, and City of Salem with ID proof of residency.
Let’s celebrate summer with stories that shaped us. 🌞📚