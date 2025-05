Γ— Expand Historical Society of Western Virginia Free Local Day

πŸŽ‰ Free Local Day at the Roanoke History/O. Winston Link Museum! πŸ›οΈβœ¨

We're opening our doors for FREE to all local residents on the last Saturdays of May, June, and July β€” come explore history, photography, and culture right in your own backyard!

πŸ“ Mark your calendars:

πŸ”Ή May 31

πŸ”Ή June 28

πŸ”Ή July 26

Bring your friends, bring your family β€” no admission, just discovery! Valid for residents of Roanoke County, City of Roanoke, and City of Salem with ID proof of residency.

Let’s celebrate summer with stories that shaped us. πŸŒžπŸ“š