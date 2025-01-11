Free Monthly Sewing Classes Offered at JOANN in Roanoke

× Expand SVP Worldwide svp-gd Logo SVP Worldwide Logo

VIKING® Sewing Gallery Launches New Classes at the Roanoke JOANN store

Free Monthly Open Houses Will Begin in January, Alongside New-Owner and Continued-Education Classes

Nashville, Tenn. - 3 January 2025 - SVP Worldwide—parent company of leading sewing brand HUSQVARNA® VIKING®—today announced the launch of new VIKING® Sewing Gallery (VSG) classes to be offered at VSG stores within select JOANN locations, including the Roanoke location. A free-of-charge Open House event will be held monthly, alongside classes for new owners—also complementary—and continued-education courses. The classes are designed to empower the next generation of sewists and to be as accessible and accommodating as possible for varying customer needs.

The new Open House will be held on the second weekend of each month from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, beginning January 11 through 12. It is offered free of charge and allows anyone to learn more about sewing and crafting through a fun, seasonally-themed project. First-time HUSQVARNA® VIKING® buyers can also take advantage of complimentary new-owner classes that teach them about their machine, while continued-education classes offer ongoing instruction to all interested sewists.

“We want our customers to get the most out of their machines,” said Maureen Quirk, President of North America at SVP Worldwide. “That’s why VIKING® Sewing Gallery is excited to equip sewists with the knowledge and skills they need to realize their creative visions and have fun along the way. We have worked hard to make our classes as accommodating and accessible as possible, and we cannot wait to pour back into our incredible sewing community.”

All classes will take place at VSG stores within select JOANN locations and will be taught by store managers. VSG allows customers to locate and sign up for classes through a simple ZIP-code search, ensuring that everyone has easy access to the services offered. Sewists that are looking to participate in the monthly Open House, attend a new owner’s class, or take a continued-education course can find times and nearby locations via www.vikingsewinggallery.com.

About SVP Worldwide

SVP Worldwide is the world’s largest consumer sewing machine company, accounting for approximately one out of every three sewing machines sold globally. The company’s iconic brands—SINGER®, VIKING®, PFAFF®, and mySewnet™—have collectively delighted consumers for over 170 years with a distinct heritage and global fanbase. These premium brands and products are regarded as the first-rate choice for a range of consumers from serious sewists to beginners in crafting.

SVP Worldwide operates facilities around the globe that support designing, manufacturing, selling, and supplying the world’s most iconic sewing machine brands. Headquartered out of Nashville, TN (USA) with operations internationally, SVP Worldwide boasts regional headquarters, manufacturing facilities, and commercial offices across Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia. Combined, SVP reaches consumers in more than 180 countries on five continents. SVP brands and products are sold online at www.Singer.com and across a network of sewing machine dealers, mass, online, and specialty retailers, distributors, and through the company’s 130+ internally operated retail stores.

In 2021, Platinum Equity acquired the controlling stake in SVP-Singer Holdings, Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiaries ("SVP Worldwide").

To learn more, visit www.svpworldwide.com.

