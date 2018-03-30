Free Movie on Good Friday
CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
You are invited to a FREE showing of The Passion of the Christ @ Communitychurch Salemva. Because of the content, this movie is for anyone 15 years of age and older. Our pastoral staff will be available after the movie to answer any questions or pray for any needs as we all prepare our hearts for the Easter season.

