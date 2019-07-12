FREE Movies in the Market - Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Google Calendar - FREE Movies in the Market - Mary Poppins Returns (2018) - 2019-07-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FREE Movies in the Market - Mary Poppins Returns (2018) - 2019-07-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FREE Movies in the Market - Mary Poppins Returns (2018) - 2019-07-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - FREE Movies in the Market - Mary Poppins Returns (2018) - 2019-07-12 00:00:00

Market Square 1 Market Square , Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Enjoy FREE, family-friendly entertainment in Market Square! Bring a blanket or lawn chair, some snacks or stop by one of our great Downtown restaurants for something to eat! A concessionaire will also be on site. The movie begins at dusk (around sunset-when the sun has gone down enough to see the screen) in Market Square, with kids activities beginning around 6:00pm.  

Info

Market Square 1 Market Square , Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Google Calendar - FREE Movies in the Market - Mary Poppins Returns (2018) - 2019-07-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FREE Movies in the Market - Mary Poppins Returns (2018) - 2019-07-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FREE Movies in the Market - Mary Poppins Returns (2018) - 2019-07-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - FREE Movies in the Market - Mary Poppins Returns (2018) - 2019-07-12 00:00:00