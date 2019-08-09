FREE Movies in the Market - E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
Market Square 1 Market Square , Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Enjoy FREE, family-friendly entertainment in Market Square! Bring a blanket or lawn chair, some snacks or stop by one of our great Downtown restaurants for something to eat! A concessionaire will also be on site. The movie begins at dusk (around sunset-when the sun has gone down enough to see the screen) in Market Square, with kids activities beginning around 6:00pm.
Info
Market Square 1 Market Square , Roanoke, Virginia 24011