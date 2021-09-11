× Expand New Freedom Farm, Inc., Freedom Fest 2021

New Freedom Farm to Host FREEDOM FEST over three weekends in September

Freedom Fest fundraiser will feature craft and food vendors, raffle items, live music, and information about wild mustangs to raise awareness for New Freedom Farm and veteran suicide

BUCHANAN, VA –New Freedom Farm invites the public to attend its "Freedom Fest 2021" event spread over three weekends in September; the 11th – 12th, 18th – 19th, and 25th – 26th. The event will occur at the farm and will feature craft and food vendors, raffle items, live music, and information about wild mustangs. The event is a fundraiser for New Freedom Farm and will bring awareness to the farm's mission of "healing heroes through horses."

Freedom Fest, sponsored by WFXR News, Natural Bridge Animal Hospital, Sandra’s Marking Company, Mount Joy Hardware and many other local community sponsors, will take place each of the six weekend days from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, rain or shine. Daily entry is $7 (adults and children two and up). Tickets are available in advance at https://www.newfreedomfarm.org/product-page/freedom-fest-2021-tickets.

The farm has much to celebrate this year! Recently awarded accreditation through the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and Guardian status through the Equus Foundation, New Freedom Farm is a safe place for veterans and horses.

"2020 was a hard year for nonprofits. We are excited to host this year's Freedom Fest to raise awareness of the 22 veterans and five first responders that commit suicide each day and for the wild mustangs that help them heal. Partnering with the Beaverdam Sunflower Festival, we hope to have around 20,000 visitors to the farm during Freedom Fest, raising funds to help us continue our mission of healing heroes through horses," says Lois Fritz, Executive Director.

In addition to the exciting vendors and love music, Freedom Fest attendees will learn about the wild mustangs that live at New Freedom Farm. Through the use of technology, specifically QR codes linked to the Bureau of Land Management's wild mustang registry, attendees will be able to access the mustangs' specific stories and paths to their homes at New Freedom Farm.

For more information or to donate to New Freedom Farm, please visit https://www.newfreedomfarm.org/.