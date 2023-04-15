Freedom Fest 2023
to
New Freedom Farm 6118 6118 Lithia Road, Buchanan, Virginia 24066
3 Weekends - 6 FULL DAYS of Freedom Fest 2023
9:00 am - 6:00 pm daily
Rain or Shine just Like our troops service
Raffles, Vendors of all Kinds, Food Vendors, Live Entertainment, Wild Mustang Tours, Motorcycles and Special Cars on Display
Stay Tuned more detailed information for daily schedules.
Tickets are $7.00 Children under 2 FREE (tickets include one raffle ticket)
Info
