Freedom Festival

Celebrate Independence Day with PLAY Roanoke events throughout the day on Sunday, July 2 at River’s Edge South.

Music & Fun Zone!

5:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Bring the whole family to celebrate during Independence weekend at River’s Edge South. This FREE Festival will have inflatables, trampolines, cornhole, lawn games and more! Hang out and enjoy FREE Music until 9:30 PM with beer for sale and a variety of food truck options all day. The FUN Zone will be open from 5:00 PM – 9:30 PM.

5 Points Music Sanctuary lineup:

6:00 – 7:00 PM: Jared Stout Band

7:15 – 8:15 PM: Dead Reckoning (set 1)

8:30 – 9:30 PM: Dead Reckoning (set 2)

Free Fireworks Display

River’s Edge Park

Starting at 9:30 PM

Look to the sky above River’s Edge North for a 15-minute firework show starting at 9:30 PM. Spectators may gather at River’s Edge South for easy viewing but be sure you read the FAQs our website for information on road and park closures that day to help you navigate to the show.