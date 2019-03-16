Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival

Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Begins at 11am on Jefferson St. at Elm Ave., continues to Campbell Ave. and ends at Williamson Rd.

Shamrock Festival

12:00pm - 5:00pm - Live music, adult beverages, and more! Admission is FREE and begins at noon in Wells Fargo Plaza behind the City Market Building. Band lineup coming soon!

Freedom First Kids Zone

Admission is FREE! From 12pm to 5pm in two locations: In front of the Taubman Museum of Art on Salem Avenue and in Market Square along Market Street. GAMES, INFLATABLES, FACE PAINTING, & MORE!