Freedom First St. Patrick's Day Parade and Shamrock Festival

Begins at 11:00am on Jefferson St. at Elm Ave., continues to Campbell Ave. and ends at Williamson Rd.

Shamrock Festival - Earlier Start Time!

10:00am - 5:00pm - Live music, adult beverages, and more! Admission is FREE and begins at 10:00am in the Plaza behind the City Market Building.

Freedom First Kids Zone

Admission is FREE! From 12:00pm - 5:00pm in a new location, on Salem Avenue near Jefferson Street. GAMES, INFLATABLES, FACE PAINTING, & MORE!