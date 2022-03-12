Freedom First St. Patrick's Day Parade and Shamrock Festival
Downtown Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia 24011
We're excited to announce that the highly anticipated St. Patrick's Day Parade and Shamrock Festival is back!
Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade - 11:00 am
Begins on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue, continues to Campbell Avenue, and ends at Williamson Road.
Shamrock Festival - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Live music, adult beverages, and more! Admission is FREE and begins at 10:00 am in the Plaza behind the City Market Building.
