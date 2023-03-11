Freedom First St. Patrick's Day Parade and Shamrock Festival

× Expand Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade - 11:00 am on March 11, 2023

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is rain or shine on Saturday, March 11th.

Parade Route: Begins on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue, continues to Campbell Avenue and ends at Williamson Road.

Shamrock Festival on March 11, 2023 - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Live music, adult beverages, and more! Admission is FREE and begins at 10:00 am in the Plaza behind the City Market Building.

Band Lineup: to be announced

We're looking for volunteers to help out at the parade and festival. Sign up to volunteer. More information coming soon!