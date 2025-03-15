Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival

× Expand Jenny Marie Photographie, Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

Downtown Roanoke is host to one of the largest St. Patrick's Day celebrations on the East Coast featuring a festive parade, live music, and adult beverages.

The parade is rain or shine on Saturday, March 15th!

Parade Route: Begins on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue, continues to Campbell Avenue and ends at Williamson Road.

Can't make it to the parade? WZBJ24 will be broadcasting it live!

Freedom First Shamrock Festival on March 15, 2025 - 10:00am - 5:00pm

Live music, adult beverages, and more! Admission is FREE and begins at 10:00am in the Plaza behind the City Market Building.

Parking can be stressful, but we're here to make it as simple as possible. We recommend PARK Roanoke because they offer parking in lots and garages at rates lower than privately owned lots and garages. You can find a full list of downtown parking options here.