Kick off the Independence Holiday and celebrate with friends, family and neighbors at the Freedom Food Festival!

Held on Main Street in historic downtown Lexington, the street party runs from 5pm-10pm and features food, music, beer garden and activities in a family-friendly, picnic-style atmosphere.

Non-profit organizations will feature celebrity chef s who will partner with local restaurants and caterers to prepare and serve their favorite July 4th foods. Each chef's entry will be sampled by guest judges, and the chef receiving the most votes will win $500 for their non-profit!

TICKET SALES

Admission to the Freedom Food Festival is FREE!

Proceeds from Event Ticket and Beer/Wine sales will benefit the participation non-profits! Discounted pre-sale tickets and ticket packages will be available.

Event Tickets: One (1) dinner from your choice of the celebrity chefs

Pre-Sale: $12/person; Day of Event: $15/person

Reserved Tables: $25. Seats 8 people.

Beer/Wine Pours: $5 each.