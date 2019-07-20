Virtuoso bass player FREEKBASS has been hailed by the legendary Bootsy Collins as The new spiritual warrior of the funk. Hailing from Cincinnati, FREEKBASS and his group, The Bump Assembly, are deeply rooted in funk, cultivated under the guidance of legendary funk masters like Bernie Worrell, George Porter Jr., Dumpstaphunk and Bootsy, just to name a few. Known for his energetic live show and ignited low-end, FREEKBASS brings danceable tunes with hints of Prince, David Bowie, Talking Heads and P-Funk. A staple on the festival and club touring circuit, his band consists of Rico Lewis on drums, a 13-year veteran of George Clintons Mothership, Sky White from Foxy Shazam on keys and the vocal duties are shared between funk queen Sammi Garrett from Turkuaz and the beautiful songstress Reilly Comisar. With a brand new album coming out in May 2019 under the Color Red label (Denver based New Mastersounds guitarist Eddie Roberts), the excitement for what is next is simply too much to contain. A FREEKBASS performance is for those who want to move, to groove, and to experience an event where the show and the music are one, creating a powerful visual and sonic experience that is not to be missed.