The Fresh Market Rolls out the Reggiano on October 13 at Noon!

Join The Fresh Market on October 13 at Noon when 161 Stores Simultaneously Crack Open 95-Pound Wheels of Parmigiano-Reggiano® Using Centuries-Old Authentic Italian Technique.

After the wheels are cracked open, guests are invited to sample this perfectly balanced, savory, nutty cheese with hints of floral, perfect to savor as is, or as a complement to soups, pastas and salads.

For over 800 years, Parmigiano-Reggiano® has been made in the Parma Region of Italy. It takes 150 gallons of cow’s milk to make one wheel. The Fresh Market Parmigiano-Reggiano® is single-sourced, meaning all the wheels come from the same dairy. Once the curd is separated from the whey, it is put into a mold to age. The cheese is then submerged in a salt brine bath for 20 days to form the hard-outer rind that surrounds the cheese. The markings on the rind are critical, as these markings include the Parmigiano-Reggiano® Seal, the month and year the wheel was produced, the dairy number, the Consortium Seal (Italian Government) and the Protected Designation of Origin Seal (or PDO).After the brining process, it is aged, where it is checked for quality three times at 12 months, 14 months and 18 months. If it meets all standards of the Consortium after 18 months, it is considered Export or Extra Quality. Parmesan wheels are frequently aged another six months for a total of two years to produce optimum taste and complexity in the cheese.