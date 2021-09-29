Friends & Family Celebration

× Expand Clark Ruhland Parker McCollum headlines the Friends & Family concert at the Salem Farmers Market

One of the young bloods in Country and Americana music is bringing his talents to the Salem Farmers Market on Wednesday September 29. Texas native Parker McCollum will headline the “Friends and Family Celebration” show along with very special guest Jordan Harman.

The MCA Nashville recording artist, who is now 29, has been selling-out shows in his home state and around the country since he debuted at the age of 22. In that short time, he has received high praise being compared to John Mayer and Jason Isbell.

Tickets for his Salem appearance are just $8 in advance and $12 the day of the show. They can be purchased in person at the Salem Parks and Recreation office at 620 Florida Street or online through Brown Paper Tickets. Gates will open at the Salem Farmers Market at 5 p.m. and the concert will wrap-up at 8:30 p.m